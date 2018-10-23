CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Here We Go Again: Halloween Used As Excuse To Be Racist Against Black People

An artist, who supports Trump, mocked Maxine Waters with an offensive poster of her as Michael Myers from the "Halloween" movies.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Halloween brings many things: pumpkins, candy, trick-or-treating, to name but a few. But another surefire guarantee is racist costumes, displays and events around October 31. Already, people have started with their offensive behaviors and actions this year, mocking Black people as if it is nothing.

RELATED: Halloween Costumes Give Folks Excuses To Mock Injustices Plaguing The U.S.

A Trump supporter who goes by the name Sabo recently created a billboard that depicted Maxine Waters as Mike Myers, the murderous lead character of the “Halloween” horror movie franchise. Social media users were, undoubtedly, talking about the derogatory signage in Los Angeles. The conservative artist took a picture of Waters and plastered it over the character’s face to suggest that the senator was a horror movie villain — a painful and negative message that adds to the other insults that have been hurled at Waters by other fans of the president.

Several racist incidents have been connected to the Trump administration, with this one about Waters being used as another example of hate. The man who created the billboard about the congresswoman also has a history of mocking the left, according to The Blaze, a conservative news outlet.

Other people are mocking African Americans other than Waters, who has repeatedly been targeted by racism. A man dressed up in Blackface to depict Tiger Woods during a Halloween dog parade in Ohio on Saturday  — which was referred to as a “disgusting display of racism” by community members.

“The tepid response and shrugging off of responsibility [is] making a terrible situation much worse. You allowed a blatant and disgusting display of racism in your event that was advertised as being for the community,” Alison Meredith, a Facebook user, wrote in a comment about the racist display, adding that the unidentified man should have been stopped from participating in the parade.

Community members demanded an apology and that a clear zero-tolerance anti-racism policy is put into place for future events. They sent a strong message that can help to influence others to stop with racist Halloween costumes.

SEE ALSO:

Is Netflix Using Racism To Make Black Viewers Watch White Movies?

Thailand Tells Black People Don’t Come Here

Protests Break Out In Charlotte After Police Shooting

Police Shootings Ignored By Media That Everyone Should Know About

17 photos Launch gallery

Police Shootings Ignored By Media That Everyone Should Know About

Continue reading Police Shootings Ignored By Media That Everyone Should Know About

Police Shootings Ignored By Media That Everyone Should Know About

For all of the fatal police shootings of people of color that are reported by mainstream media, many others go undocumented or are minimally covered. RELATED: Emerging Pattern: Texas Investigators Appear Uninterested In Key Witnesses To Police Shootings Of Black Men Oftentimes, more media attention plays a role in spurring law enforcement, investigators and district attorneys to move forward with arrests and charges. Stories can also raise awareness, spark social media conversations and motivate activists to organize protests. There have been a number of demonstrations where marchers issued demands in police shooting cases and relayed those demands to news outlets. The exchanges of information and news can make a difference in keeping eyes on these deadly police shootings and how they are treated by the criminal justice system. If people are in the know, then they can better challenge the status quo. And for people of color, calling out injustices are crucial for survival. Here are fatal police shootings of African Americans that have not garnered substantial press—or which have faded from the media, although there has been little progress.

Here We Go Again: Halloween Used As Excuse To Be Racist Against Black People was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 3 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 4 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 4 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 5 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close