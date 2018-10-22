Andrew Gillum’s Grandmother Leaves Lasting Impression On Him [EXCLUSIVE]

10.22.18
There’s nothing like advice from your grandmother that you can share with others during a debate. Andrew Gillum is currently running for the governor of Florida and has had several battles to face. At the debate Gillum spoke about a ritual that he experienced as a child that impacted his life forever.

Every morning Gillum’s mom and dad would have to leave the house early and drop him as well as his siblings off at their grandmother’s home. Before they left for school she would pull out her olive oil, which was her blessing oil. She took the oil and put a cross on his forehead as a sign for him to be blessed and covered.

His grandmother also would say to go to school mind his teachers as well as bring home your education to your family and friends. As he got older he realized that it wasn’t about him, but about the people in his life. Gillum believes Donald Trump wants us to step on our neighbors shoulders and heads just to get ahead in life. If you want better and feel you deserve better go out and vote for the candidate that will make things better not just for you, but this country.

