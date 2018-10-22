Ericaism: Forgiveness Feels Better [EXCLUSIVE]

Are you living your life and not forgiving people? Erica Campbell was hanging around some friends this weekend and she was asked about someone that they thought she no longer spoke with. She mentioned she just spoke with them the other day because she forgave them for whatever they did.
Erica doesn’t want that awkward feeling of not being able to have a conversation or cringe when she hears their name. Choose to forgive in life instead of carrying that baggage around. She encouraged listeners to deal with those issues and guide their spirit to forgiveness.
Erica mentioned that we need to clean it out and fill it with the love of God. Joy gives you more strength than anger. Release those experiences that bring you down and follow down the path of forgiveness.
