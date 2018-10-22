Are you living your life and not forgiving people? Erica Campbell was hanging around some friends this weekend and she was asked about someone that they thought she no longer spoke with. She mentioned she just spoke with them the other day because she forgave them for whatever they did.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Erica doesn’t want that awkward feeling of not being able to have a conversation or cringe when she hears their name. Choose to forgive in life instead of carrying that baggage around. She encouraged listeners to deal with those issues and guide their spirit to forgiveness.

SEE ALSO: Ericaism: Let Go Of The Baggage [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica mentioned that we need to clean it out and fill it with the love of God. Joy gives you more strength than anger. Release those experiences that bring you down and follow down the path of forgiveness.

SEE ALSO: Ericaism: My Ignore Ministry Is Strong [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

SEE ALSO: Ericaism: Be Nice To Crazy People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Ericaism: Forgiveness Feels Better [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com