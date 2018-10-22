CLOSE
Take Our Music Survey To Win $150.00 And Tickets To The NCCU Gospel Concert Featuring Erica Campbell, Anthony Brown And Group Therapy And NCCU’s Worship And Praise Inspirational Mass Choir

NCCU Student Activities

Take our survey for  $150.00 gift card and a pair of tickets to the NCCU Gospel Concert featuring Erica Campbell, Anthony Brown and Group Therapy and NCCU’s Worship and Praise Inspirational Mass Choir on Tuesday October 30th 7 P.M. at McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham.

