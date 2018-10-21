Andrew Gillum Won’t Go High If Ron DeSantis Chooses To Go Low In Their Debate

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is prepared to return fire if his GOP rival for Florida governor Ron DeSantis wants to “go there” during their debate on Sunday night in Tampa, which CNN will air at 8 p.m.

“We waited 20 months or so for this moment when we’d get to compete in a contest of ideas about where we’re going to take the state of Florida,” said Gillum, who could become Florida’s first African-American governor. “Hopefully, we’ll be in for a good substantive conversation. I’ll do my best to keep it substantive. But I’ve warned you, if Mr. DeSantis wants to take it there, we’ll go there.”

The CNN live stream will be available on CNN.com and on mobile devices through the network’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo.

We just finished our walk through before the @CNN #FLGovDebate with @jaketapper. RT if you’ll be watching tonight at 8 PM ET. And if you’re ready to #BringItHome. pic.twitter.com/7Ged5uQUsT — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) October 21, 2018

From the opening bell in this contest, DeSantis showed his racist attitude toward Gillum. He warned Florida voters, less than 24-hours after winning the GOP nomination in August, not to “monkey this up” by electing Gillum. A closer look at his background revealed that DeSantis has a long racist history.

Gillum wants to debate the merits of his progressive agenda for the state, which includes his proposals to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour, increase starting teacher pay to $50,000, expand Medicaid and ending the state’s infamous “stand your ground” law.

DeSantis, if he decides to debate the issues, is expected to counter that Gillum would be fiscally irresponsible, weak on crime, and too open to immigration as governor—basically touting Trump’s “make American great again” agenda.

Expect DeSantis also to accuse Gillum of corruption. Federal investigators are looking into whether businessmen were able to influence Tallahassee development projects. Gillum has said the FBI told him he’s not the focus of its investigation. However, the mayor reportedly took expensive trips that his political enemies believe were paid for by lobbyists. Gillum has reportedly presented receipts for those trips, and he’s cooperating fully with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Trump has been lobbed attacks at Gillum on DeSantis’ behalf.

Ron @RonDeSantisFL DeSantis is working hard. A great Congressman and top student at Harvard & Yale, Ron will be a record setting governor for Florida. Rick Scott gave him tremendous foundations to further build on. His opponent runs one of the worst & most corrupt cities in USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2018

But Gillum responded to the president and DeSantis in a dignified post.

.@RonDeSantisFL is relying on @realDonaldTrump to help him win this race, but he doesn’t have what I have — and that’s people like you who have my back in this race. Early voting starts on Monday, so let’s bring it home >> https://t.co/3T3VkXm6Ir pic.twitter.com/uyOhj3319T — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) October 20, 2018

