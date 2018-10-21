CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Andrew Gillum Won’t Go High If Ron DeSantis Chooses To Go Low In Their Debate

The debate airs live on TV and online at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is prepared to return fire if his GOP rival for Florida governor Ron DeSantis wants to “go there” during their debate on Sunday night in Tampa, which CNN will air at 8 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Andrew Gillum’s Support Extends Well Beyond The Black Community, Poll Shows

“We waited 20 months or so for this moment when we’d get to compete in a contest of ideas about where we’re going to take the state of Florida,” said Gillum, who could become Florida’s first African-American governor. “Hopefully, we’ll be in for a good substantive conversation. I’ll do my best to keep it substantive. But I’ve warned you, if Mr. DeSantis wants to take it there, we’ll go there.”

The CNN live stream will be available on CNN.com and on mobile devices through the network’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo.

From the opening bell in this contest, DeSantis showed his racist attitude toward Gillum. He warned Florida voters, less than 24-hours after winning the GOP nomination in August, not to “monkey this up” by electing Gillum. A closer look at his background revealed that DeSantis has a long racist history.

Gillum wants to debate the merits of his progressive agenda for the state, which includes his proposals to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour, increase starting teacher pay to $50,000, expand Medicaid and ending the state’s infamous “stand your ground” law.

DeSantis, if he decides to debate the issues, is expected to counter that Gillum would be fiscally irresponsible, weak on crime, and too open to immigration as governor—basically touting Trump’s “make American great again” agenda.

Expect DeSantis also to accuse Gillum of corruption. Federal investigators are looking into whether businessmen were able to influence Tallahassee development projects. Gillum has said the FBI told him he’s not the focus of its investigation. However, the mayor reportedly took expensive trips that his political enemies believe were paid for by lobbyists. Gillum has reportedly presented receipts for those trips, and he’s cooperating fully with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Trump has been lobbed attacks at Gillum on DeSantis’ behalf.

But Gillum responded to the president and DeSantis in a dignified post.

SEE ALSO:

Amber Guyger ‘Bragged About Being Violent’ On Social Media, According Botham Jean Family Attorney

Chicago Police Suspect Foul Play In Disappearance of Kierra Coles But Has Poor Record Of Solving Homicides

US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE

Lost In The World: Photos Of Kanye West's Bizarre Trip To Uganda

10 photos Launch gallery

Lost In The World: Photos Of Kanye West's Bizarre Trip To Uganda

Continue reading Lost In The World: Photos Of Kanye West’s Bizarre Trip To Uganda

Lost In The World: Photos Of Kanye West's Bizarre Trip To Uganda

After debasing himself at the White House, Kanye West has traveled to Uganda. But make no mistake, not even the Motherland can save him from the sunken place. See Also: Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction Kanye reportedly went to Uganda to finish his ninth studio album, which is reportedly titled "Yandhi." During the trip, he met with President Yoweri Museveni, and gave the leader a signed pair of his overpriced shoes, which were also autographed by Kim KardashianSky News reports Museveni gave them African names in return, noting, "The leader called him Kanyesigye, a popular name among the ethnic Banyankore group which Mr Museveni hails from. And Kardashian was given the name Kemigisha, meaning 'the one with blessings from God,' the president's office said." Kanye also thinks he has the power to bring tourism to Uganda and told Museveni that he has plans to turn the country into Jurrasic Park, according to TMZ. Jurrasic is not the best example, as it is a capitalistic, violent amusement park that resulted in destruction due to greedy colonizers. Well, we all know how Trump loves colonizers with dragon energy. See photos and videos of Kanye's strange trip below.

Andrew Gillum Won’t Go High If Ron DeSantis Chooses To Go Low In Their Debate was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 3 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 4 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 4 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 5 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close