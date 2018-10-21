Sunday School Review “God Keeps His Promises “

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 98th EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

Lesson Title: ABRAHAM AND SARAH BIRTH GOD’S PEOPLE

Adult/Young Adult Topic: Promises Give Hope

Printed Text: Genesis 18:9-15; 21:1-7

Key Verse: Genesis 21:1 – NIV NOW THE LORD was gracious to Sarah as he had said, and the LORD did for Sarah what he had promised. Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 98th Edition, 2018-2019

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: Because of past promises that were not fulfilled, we find it hard to trust future promises. What can help us have faith and confidence to depend on important promises that shape our lives? Although Abraham and Sarah had to wait a long time for God’s promise of a son to be born to them to shape all people of the earth, God showed them that this promise was trustworthy.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION: God’s promise was fulfilled despite Sarah’s skepticism, whether it originated from scorn or fear. But eventually, Sarah would cry out in great and wonderful happiness, “God hath made me to laugh, so that all that hear will laugh with me” (Genesis 21:6). Blessed laughter is the laughter that comes from one who has put his or her trust in almighty God and His promises, even when those promises seem distant, far off, and downright impossible. While the final biblical testimony is convinced of God’s ability to do the impossible, the question for us is whether we can reach the same conclusion. Is anything too hard for God in our lives? Is God’s sovereign power limited to our expectations, or is God able to act above anything we could ask or think?

PRAYER: Teach us, O Lord, how to trust in Your promises. Give us the patience to await the realization of all those things You have promised in Your Word, and help us not to grow weary in well doing. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

