If you skipped out on buying a ticket last night! Last night , no one walked away with the
#MegaMillionsJackpot . Twitter was excited because they now have a chance at $1.6 billion and become richer than Chance The Rapper!
I’m not spending rent or carnote money to purchase tickets, but could you imagine flipping a $5 into $902? Which is the cash out after Uncle Sam takes their cut, but did you have $902 million yesterday? Nope.
You have until October 23rd to take a chance. We know the odds are slim but, then again there were 15 second prize winners of $1 million. This is all a gamble, but if you’re reading this and you win, remember who suggested that you take a small chance.
Twitter Reacts To No Winner Of The Mega Million $1.6 Billion Jackpot was originally published on hiphopnc.com