IfIWonABillionDollars : Twitter Reacts To Record High Mega Millions

The main question is “What would you do if you won?” Twitter let you know they have all the ideas!

#IfIWonABillionDollars I would buy season tickets. — Go Irish! (7-0)☘ (@ESPNFootBall18) October 20, 2018

If I win the Mega Millions $1 billion lottery, I’m going to pay off my student loans. And with the remaining $50….mmm…maybe a sweater or something. #IfIWonABillionDollars — Maya Saenz – KMTV (@Maya_Reports) October 20, 2018

#IfIWonABillionDollars i'd buy a Delorean just because I could pic.twitter.com/yXnlX1Arrh — Renay (@ImOpenToIt) October 19, 2018

With many having fun with the idea of being a Mega Million winner, some were serious in what they would do if they had the chance win that money. You could say there are people willing to change the world with their winnings.

No, but seriously, #IfIWonABillionDollars I would give Flint clean water — Lauren; (@lauchrweh) October 19, 2018

#IfIWonABillionDollars I’d make sure no elephant or lion would ever die again at the hands of greedy poachers/hunters. pic.twitter.com/Md8REELdHB — laney (@misslaneym) October 20, 2018

It’s safe to say, with the idea of winning, people are really thinking about what their next move would be if they won this massive amount of money.

#IfIWonABillionDollars I'd buy enough real estate outright to allow a lot of people to avoid paying rent/mortgages, and then they would pay it forward until capitalism is completely eradicated and bankers are extinct. — Andy Lee Parker (@AndyLeeParker1) October 20, 2018

#IfIWonABillionDollars I’m getting a car, investing in my daughter to continue her education, getting my masters, paying off my loans. Then… I’m buying apartment buildings and investing in black businesses! pic.twitter.com/b0KQUWtApr — Victoria (@Victoria_SaidIt) October 20, 2018

You now have until Tuesday, October 23rd to purchase a winning ticket.

