#IfIWonABillionDollars : Twitter Reacts To Record High Mega Millions

The main question is “What would you do if you won?” Twitter let you know they have all the ideas!

#IfIWonABillionDollars

With many having fun with the idea of being a Mega Million winner, some were serious in what they would do if they had the chance win that money. You could say there are people willing to change the world with their winnings.

It’s safe to say, with the idea of winning, people are really thinking about what their next move would be if they won this massive amount of money.

You now have until Tuesday, October 23rd to purchase a winning ticket.

#IfIWonABillionDollars : Twitter Reacts To Record High Mega Millions was originally published on hiphopnc.com

