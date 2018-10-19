CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Ben Jealous’ HBCUs Plan Highlights Maryland’s Complicated Relationship With Black Colleges

Jealous and other activists have been fighting for increased funding and better academic programs at the state's historically Black institutions.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous will likely focus more on the historiclly Black college and university (HBCU) advocates’ funding battle with the state as the next leg of their court case approaches. He said he has a plan to stop the unequal treatment that has long affected the state’s HBCUs.

RELATED: Maryland HBCUs Win Investment Inequality Dispute With State

“I’ve put a detailed plan on the table to ensure that we finally treat our state’s HBCUs fairly,” Jealous told the AFRO. “We’ve been underfunding public higher education for too long and we need to reorient our state’s priorities back towards making sure we’re preparing our kids for the workforce. As governor, I’m committed to putting an end to this lawsuit and fulfilling the state’s obligations to our HBCUs.”

The years-long court battle between the historically Black institutions and the State Of Maryland has centered on the investment discrepancy between HBCUs and traditionally white colleges. Advocates, supported by Jealous, have been seeking increased funding, better academic programs and an end to a pattern of segregation that has hurt HBCUs.

Advocates won a victory in 2013: Judge Catherine Blake, of the U.S. District Court of Maryland, found that the state violated the 14th amendment with its long-standing practice of duplicating HBCUs’ academic programs at predominately white schools and not investing in those programs at Black schools. Blake even ruled that an administrator was brought in to help develop a plan for HBCUs to get better academic programs last November. However, the state planned to appeal the ruling.

In January, Gov. Larry Hogan offered $100 million dollar settlement to the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus, including a funding split between Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore over a 10-year period. The offer paled in comparison to an estimate by The Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Higher Education, representing HBCU advocates, for an investment of up to $2 billion to create adequate academic programming.

The HBCU Matters Coalition was in the final stretch of court-ordered mediation with the state and was expected to host a series of informational events to update the public on the case.

SEE ALSO:

Kierra Coles’ Mother Addresses Rumors That Boyfriend Is Involved In Her Disappearance

Real Life Uncle Ruckus! Minister Jesse Lee Peterson: ‘Black People Have Been So Violent Over The Years

GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Ron DeSantis Campaigns In West Palm Beach

The Most Disgusting, Racist Ads From Political Candidates In 2018

13 photos Launch gallery

The Most Disgusting, Racist Ads From Political Candidates In 2018

Continue reading The Most Disgusting, Racist Ads From Political Candidates In 2018

The Most Disgusting, Racist Ads From Political Candidates In 2018

Republicans are desperate and scared over the midterm elections. They are clearly afraid of a referendum on defending an openly racist president. More than likely, they will lose the House, and it's a long-shot they will lose the Senate. Nonetheless, they are using every racist dog-whistle to stir up a hateful base. See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance Here are some of the vilest political ads this year.

Ben Jealous’ HBCUs Plan Highlights Maryland’s Complicated Relationship With Black Colleges was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 3 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 4 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 4 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 5 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close