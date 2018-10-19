Top 5 Women Fashion Icons Of 2018

In no particular order these women killed 2018 effortlessly with the their style. With jaw dropping looks that make a statement, and make these women, fashion icons.

1.Beyoncé– The mother, the wife, and Queen of the BeyHive. She had you stop to watch her streaming Coachella performance, she had you run out to get tickets as her and husband Jay-Z set fire to On The Run Tour II. Hell at this point, Beyoncé could release a sock collection and you’d run out to go buy them.

2.Tracee Ellis Ross– Yes, the daughter of Diana Ross has her own name , her own lane , and officially KILLING THE GAME! She was the host of the American Music Awards and not only fashionable but talented.

3.Jenifer Lewis– The Mother Of Black Hollywood and theres no lie about that! She’s been fabulous, but stepped out to the red carpet rocking a crystal studded Nike sweatshirt in support of Colin Kaepernick and his advertisement with Nike.

4.Rihanna – Your favorite singer turned avon lady or better yet, FENTY lady. Yes this icon created her make-up and lingerie line that has her fans screaming , “I love Fenty, but where is the new music at?” Yes, Ri-Ri hasn’t dropped a music project for a while now, but none the less; she is an icon. Her latest and greatest statement by declining to perform for the halftime for the Super Bowl 2019.

5.Cardi B– No matter what you say, Cardi has created a name for herself. You don’t have to like it because, she’s become a wife, mother, and mogul. Even after the mishap of her “losing a shoe”, she made a deal with Tom Ford lipstick that released the day after; it was sold out the that same day.

