Travis Greene Debuts New Song “See The Light” With Jekalyn Carr [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Travis Greene’s new single featuring Jekalyn Carr “See The Light,” is amazing and fans are loving it. He spoke to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” about what a blessing it was to work with Jekalyn and debuted the new song. He said, “She can sing her face off.”
Erica Campbell and Travis agree that Jekalyn’s voice is truly anointing. This song is taking the nation by storm and he can’t wait to perform it on his tour as he travels.
Travis also spoke about his church and how people come by the hundreds. What he loves most is that he’s able to minister to a community and watch God do amazing things. Every Sunday he enjoys speaking the word of God. He’s having the time of his life and hopes this tour blesses so many people. We wish Travis Greene the best of luck on his tour!
