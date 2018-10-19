Travis Greene’s new single featuring Jekalyn Carr “See The Light,” is amazing and fans are loving it. He spoke to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” about what a blessing it was to work with Jekalyn and debuted the new song. He said, “She can sing her face off.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Erica Campbell and Travis agree that Jekalyn’s voice is truly anointing. This song is taking the nation by storm and he can’t wait to perform it on his tour as he travels.

RELATED: Travis Greene Announces ‘See the Light’ Tour, Reveals New Single With Jekalyn Carr

Travis also spoke about his church and how people come by the hundreds. What he loves most is that he’s able to minister to a community and watch God do amazing things. Every Sunday he enjoys speaking the word of God. He’s having the time of his life and hopes this tour blesses so many people. We wish Travis Greene the best of luck on his tour!

RELATED: Travis Greene Speaks On The Impact Of His Hit Song “You’ve Waited” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Travis Greene On Music Of Today That Empowers Women & Girls [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Travis Greene Debuts New Song “See The Light” With Jekalyn Carr [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com