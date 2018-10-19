It’s time for GRIFF’s Prayer so get ready for it! He’s still thinking about his vacation in Brazil and while there discovered they still have phone booths. GRIFF couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the round booth and someone was actually using it. He doesn’t care for germs and didn’t want to touch the phone, but admired it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

GRIFF then spoke about the real prayer and took us down memory lane to discuss calling cards. He remembered being in high school and having a calling card and letting his friends use some of his minutes. GRIFF mentioned you would get in a lot of trouble for that and if you didn’t have a calling card you would be charged for long distant calls.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Discovering Words That Can Be Used Internationally [VIDEO]

GRIFF couldn’t stop laughing about it, but it’s something a lot of kids won’t ever understand. GRIFF just shook his head in disbelief. Did you ever use a calling card?

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For TJ’s Pet Scooter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Football Disappointments & Unruly Sleeping Patterns [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

GRIFF’s Prayer: Calling Card Trouble [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com