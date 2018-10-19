Here’s A List Of Free Local Weekend Events

Event Description:

Join Tesha McMillon, Higher Education Literacy Professional, to unravel financial aid, student loans, grants, scholarships available and more! There will be two sessions: Session 1 (11am-12:30pm): This session is especially for parents and students who will be entering college within the next 12-24 months. *Open to all, it’s never to early to start planning!* Session 2 (12:30pm-2:00pm): This session will focus on individuals who have already acquired student loans and need guidance regarding repayment, loan forgiveness, consolidation, how to resolve defaults and more!The Economic Empowerment Circle, LLC and Quality Housing Solutions, Inc. are pleased to co-host this event presented by H.E.L.P.