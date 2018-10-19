Here’s A List Of Free Local Weekend Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our Community Calendar. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Pink & White Affair” for Breast Cancer
|Event Date:
|10/20/2018
|Event Time:
|4:00pm – 6:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|Skyview on Hay
|Address Line 1:
|121 Hay street
|City, State, Zip:
|28301
|Event Description:
|This is a social event celebrating Breast Cancer with light refreshments, music, guest speaker, and a fashion show revealing the survivors number of cancer free years. Some of the proceeds from the tickets will be donated to Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation (Free Mammogram program)
|Event Contact:
|Shari Sears
|Event Contact Number:
|910 578-4936
|Event Contact Email:
|uniquepreference@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.uniquepreference.com
|Free Fall Festival
|Event Date:
|10/20/2018
|Event Time:
|12-4
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Piney Grove AME Church
|Address Line 1:
|3813 Pleasant Valley Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC 27613
|Event Description:
|This is a Free Fall Festival for all youth. There will be free food, lots of games to play and prizes to win. Come out and enjoy a Free fun filled event.
|Event Contact:
|Tahime Davis
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)949 1217
|Event Contact Email:
|Tahime.davis@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|—
|Message of Hope ministries Annual Fall Festival
|Event Date:
|10/20/2018
|Event Time:
|11:30am-2:30pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Tarboro Rd Community Center
|Address Line 1:
|121 North Tarboro Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC 27610
|Event Description:
|4th Annual Fall Festival includes FREE games, food, and fun for ages 12 and under accompanied by parent or responsible adult 18yr and older.
|Event Contact:
|Ray Isley
|Event Contact Number:
|919-348-9175
|Event Contact Email:
|isley.david@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|mohraleigh.org
|College Financing & Student Loan Solutions
|Event Date:
|10/20/2018
|Event Time:
|11am-2pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Commons at Six Forks
|Address Line 1:
|211 E. Six Forks Rd, Ste.108
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27609
|Event Description:
|Join Tesha McMillon, Higher Education Literacy Professional, to unravel financial aid, student loans, grants, scholarships available and more! There will be two sessions:
Session 1 (11am-12:30pm): This session is especially for parents and students who will be entering college within the next 12-24 months. *Open to all, it’s never to early to start planning!*
Session 2 (12:30pm-2:00pm): This session will focus on individuals who have already acquired student loans and need guidance regarding repayment, loan forgiveness, consolidation, how to resolve defaults and more!The Economic Empowerment Circle, LLC and Quality Housing Solutions, Inc. are pleased to co-host this event presented by H.E.L.P.
|Event Contact:
|Dionne Blanks
|Event Contact Number:
|919-297-2002
|Event Contact Email:
|info@economicempowermentcircle.com
|Event Web Site:
|bit.ly/CollegeFinancing
|t:
|BREAST CANCER AWARENESS TEA PARTY
|Event Date:
|10/20/2018
|Event Time:
|9:00-11:00
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|ELEVATION BAPTIST CHURCH- EAST CAMPUS
|Address Line 1:
|5271 EBC VILLAGE WAY
|City, State, Zip:
|KNIGHTDALE, NC 27545
|Event Description:
|“Knowing it exists isn’t enough”
Enjoy tea, food and fellowship!!
* Wear your favorite shade of pink (not required).
Don’t have pink? No worries – wear a scarf, or another accessory instead.
* Bring your favorite tea cup (not required).
Admission is FREE. A light breakfast will be served
**PLEASE RSVP BY SUNDAY OCTOBER 7, 2018** AT
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breast-cancer-awareness-tea-party-tickets-49650716630
“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge” Hosea 4:6
Dr. T.L. Carmichael Sr., Senior Pastor * Dr. Rebecca Carmichael, Elder
|Event Contact:
|HEALTH MINISTRY
|Event Contact Number:
|336-259-2880
|Event Contact Email:
|T88ICE@AOL.COM
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.elevationbaptist.org
|Party Extravganza
|Event Date:
|10/20/2018
|Event Time:
|3:00
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Snow Hill missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|531 Marion Amos Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Salemburg
|Event Description:
|Fall Party Extravaganza
Entertainment at it’s best
Singing, dancing, speaking, rapping, mime, fashion show, skit and a DJ, and so much more.
Roseboro Community Park
Roseboro, NC 28382
Bring your lawn chairs and if you got talent contact Felicia Forte
Get ready for a day of inspirations
|Event Contact:
|Felicia Forte
|Event Contact Number:
|9103056759
|Event Contact Email:
|feliciaforte42@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|—
|Love Thine Ownself Empowerment
|Event Date:
|10/20/18
|Event Time:
|9 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|True Worship and Deliverance Center
|Address Line 1:
|8307 N Roxboro Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Bahama NC
|Event Description:
|The event actually starts Oct 18 7pm, 19th 7 pm and 20th at 9 am. Testimonies on Domestic Violence, Toxic Relationships, and dealing with Depression. Vendors will be present. Event is free register on event Brite for tickets to the free breakfast.
|Event Contact:
|Tamatha Ward
|Event Contact Number:
|9197941126
|Event Contact Email:
|ms.tamathaward@gmail.com
|
|Pastor’s Appreciation Service
|Event Date:
|10/21/2018
|Event Time:
|6:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Pastor’s Appreciation Shower’s of Blessing Christian Center
|Address Line 1:
|1740 E Raleigh Blvd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Rocky Mount, NC 27801
|Event Description:
|Dr. Bernard Grant is the pastor and founder of Showers of Blessing Christian Center. He has been empowering the body of Christ for 29 years, by teaching the uncompromising word of God. We will be honoring and celebrating with him at 6:00pm on Oct. 21, 2018, at Showers of Blessing Christian Center. The guest speak will be Dr. Andrew Singletary.
|Event Contact:
|Sharon Bell
|Event Contact Number:
|252-985-1848
|Event Contact Email:
|—
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.showersofblessing.org