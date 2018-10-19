CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Here’s A List Of Free Local Weekend Events

0 reads
Leave a comment
African mother and son carving pumpkins

Source: JGI/Tom Grill / Getty

 

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our Community Calendar.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

 

Pink & White Affair” for Breast Cancer
Event Date:  10/20/2018
Event Time:  4:00pm – 6:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  Skyview on Hay
Address Line 1:  121 Hay street
City, State, Zip:  28301
Event Description:  This is a social event celebrating Breast Cancer with light refreshments, music, guest speaker, and a fashion show revealing the survivors number of cancer free years. Some of the proceeds from the tickets will be donated to Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation (Free Mammogram program)
Event Contact:  Shari Sears
Event Contact Number:  910 578-4936
Event Contact Email:  uniquepreference@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.uniquepreference.com

 

 

 

Free Fall Festival
Event Date:  10/20/2018
Event Time:  12-4
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Piney Grove AME Church
Address Line 1:  3813 Pleasant Valley Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC 27613
Event Description:  This is a Free Fall Festival for all youth. There will be free food, lots of games to play and prizes to win. Come out and enjoy a Free fun filled event.
Event Contact:  Tahime Davis
Event Contact Number:  (919)949 1217
Event Contact Email:  Tahime.davis@yahoo.com
Event Web Site: 

 

 

 

 

 

Message of Hope ministries Annual Fall Festival
Event Date:  10/20/2018
Event Time:  11:30am-2:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Tarboro Rd Community Center
Address Line 1:  121 North Tarboro Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC 27610
Event Description:  4th Annual Fall Festival includes FREE games, food, and fun for ages 12 and under accompanied by parent or responsible adult 18yr and older.
Event Contact:  Ray Isley
Event Contact Number:  919-348-9175
Event Contact Email:  isley.david@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  mohraleigh.org

 

 

College Financing & Student Loan Solutions
Event Date:  10/20/2018
Event Time:  11am-2pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Commons at Six Forks
Address Line 1:  211 E. Six Forks Rd, Ste.108
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27609
Event Description:  Join Tesha McMillon, Higher Education Literacy Professional, to unravel financial aid, student loans, grants, scholarships available and more! There will be two sessions:

Session 1 (11am-12:30pm): This session is especially for parents and students who will be entering college within the next 12-24 months. *Open to all, it’s never to early to start planning!*

Session 2 (12:30pm-2:00pm): This session will focus on individuals who have already acquired student loans and need guidance regarding repayment, loan forgiveness, consolidation, how to resolve defaults and more!The Economic Empowerment Circle, LLC and Quality Housing Solutions, Inc. are pleased to co-host this event presented by H.E.L.P.
Event Contact:  Dionne Blanks
Event Contact Number:  919-297-2002
Event Contact Email:  info@economicempowermentcircle.com
Event Web Site:  bit.ly/CollegeFinancing

 

 

t:  BREAST CANCER AWARENESS TEA PARTY
Event Date:  10/20/2018
Event Time:  9:00-11:00
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  ELEVATION BAPTIST CHURCH- EAST CAMPUS
Address Line 1:  5271 EBC VILLAGE WAY
City, State, Zip:  KNIGHTDALE, NC 27545
Event Description:  “Knowing it exists isn’t enough”

Enjoy tea, food and fellowship!!

* Wear your favorite shade of pink (not required).

Don’t have pink? No worries – wear a scarf, or another accessory instead.

* Bring your favorite tea cup (not required).

Admission is FREE. A light breakfast will be served

**PLEASE RSVP BY SUNDAY OCTOBER 7, 2018** AT

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breast-cancer-awareness-tea-party-tickets-49650716630

“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge” Hosea 4:6

Dr. T.L. Carmichael Sr., Senior Pastor * Dr. Rebecca Carmichael, Elder
Event Contact:  HEALTH MINISTRY
Event Contact Number:  336-259-2880
Event Contact Email:  T88ICE@AOL.COM
Event Web Site:  http://www.elevationbaptist.org

 

 

 

Party Extravganza
Event Date:  10/20/2018
Event Time:  3:00
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Snow Hill missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  531 Marion Amos Rd
City, State, Zip:  Salemburg
Event Description:  Fall Party Extravaganza

Entertainment at it’s best

Singing, dancing, speaking, rapping, mime, fashion show, skit and a DJ, and so much more.

Roseboro Community Park

Roseboro, NC 28382

Bring your lawn chairs and if you got talent contact Felicia Forte

Get ready for a day of inspirations
Event Contact:  Felicia Forte
Event Contact Number:  9103056759
Event Contact Email:  feliciaforte42@gmail.com
Event Web Site: 

 

 

 

 

 

Love Thine Ownself Empowerment
Event Date:  10/20/18
Event Time:  9 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  True Worship and Deliverance Center
Address Line 1:  8307 N Roxboro Rd
City, State, Zip:  Bahama NC
Event Description:  The event actually starts Oct 18 7pm, 19th 7 pm and 20th at 9 am. Testimonies on Domestic Violence, Toxic Relationships, and dealing with Depression. Vendors will be present. Event is free register on event Brite for tickets to the free breakfast.
Event Contact:  Tamatha Ward
Event Contact Number:  9197941126
Event Contact Email:  ms.tamathaward@gmail.com
 

 

 

 

 

 

  1st Annual Fall Festival
Event Date:  10/20/2018
Event Time:  12-4pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Depot Park
Address Line 1:  106 Charlotte Ave
City, State, Zip:  Sanford, NC 27332
Event Description:  His Holy Hands community festival is free to the public. Come and enjoy games, candy, music, and fellowship. Free clothing to those in need. We will have vendor tables with their goods and food for sale to help prepare for our Thanksgiving basket drive. Please contact if your interested in being a vendor and invite your friends to come out and enjoy a day of fun!
Event Contact:  Judy or James Gordon
Event Contact Number:  (540) 718-7857
Event Contact Email:  Hisholyhandsnc@gmail.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  Singing Union
Event Date:  10/21/2018
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  2115 St. Nicholas Drive
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mills, NC 28348
Event Description:  The members and pastor of Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join them as they host the Singing Union. For more information, visit http://www.springhillmbchurch.org or call : 910.425.5832 or 910.425.5079.

Join them for songs of praise and musical selections by various choirs.
Event Contact:  Church Administrator
Event Contact Number:  (910) 425-5832
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  springhillmbchurch.org

 

 

 

 Pastor’s Appreciation Service
Event Date:  10/21/2018
Event Time:  6:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Pastor’s Appreciation Shower’s of Blessing Christian Center
Address Line 1:  1740 E Raleigh Blvd.
City, State, Zip:  Rocky Mount, NC 27801
Event Description:  Dr. Bernard Grant is the pastor and founder of Showers of Blessing Christian Center. He has been empowering the body of Christ for 29 years, by teaching the uncompromising word of God. We will be honoring and celebrating with him at 6:00pm on Oct. 21, 2018, at Showers of Blessing Christian Center. The guest speak will be Dr. Andrew Singletary.
Event Contact:  Sharon Bell
Event Contact Number:  252-985-1848
Event Contact Email: 
Event Web Site:  http://www.showersofblessing.org

 

 

 

Community Calendar of events , free local events

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 3 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 4 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 5 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close