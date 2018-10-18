Mr Griffin: Take Somebody To The Doctors Office [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF recently had a colonoscopy done and is encouraging everyone to take someone to the doctor. Going to the doctor can be scary sometimes, but GRIFF mentioned that he wants to be around for a very long time. He wants to watch his kids get married, have children and graduate.
Some doctors believe that you don’t need a colonoscopy done until you’re 40, but he mentioned for Black men they should get it done before if they can. So many complain about the process of it, but GRIFF wants you to know that it’s worth getting done to save your life. They wheeled him into the room and when he woke up was in another place.
GRIFF got amazing news and has decided to change some things about his life. He’s going to work out more, eat better and try his best to live a healthy lifestyle. Encourage someone to go to the doctor!
