Priscilla Shirer recently made headlines after a video from nearly two years ago of her speaking at a church went viral. The video has over 7 million views on it and many took a piece of what she said on the video to frame a story. Shirer called into, “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” to speak about the viral video as well as new projects she’s working on.
Priscilla Shirer: "I'm Extraordinarily Proud To Be A Black Woman"[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
