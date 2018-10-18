FREE State Fair Admission TODAY With Canned Food Donation!

The annual Food Lion Hunger Relief Day is Thursday, October 18 and if you bring five cans of food to the N.C. State Fair on Thursday you will receive one free admission ticket!

When you get to the fair, bring your 5 cans of food to any gate and they will be exchanged for an admission ticket.

Looking for the best deal on canned food? Aldi, Lidl and Dollar General have canned vegetables for $0.50 or less every day of the week.

Lidl usually sells their cans of corn for only 33 cents every day and green beans for 38 cents every day. This week, a number of canned veggies (including corn and sweet peas) are on sale Buy One Get One Free making them less than 20 cents each! If you buy 5 cans of corn, the total is less than $1.00 for fair admission!

This week, through 10/23, Harris Teeter has their store brand canned vegetables on sale for $0.37 each with the e-Vic special! If you buy 5 cans, the total is $1.85 plus tax – a super low price to pay to get in to the fair! You can get a limit of 18 cans with this offer but you must be signed up for their e-Vic offers on their website to get this deal.

The donated food will go to the The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. They will distribute the cans to those in need in a 34 county area surrounding Raleigh. Since 1993, over 4.8 million pounds of food have been donated by fairgoers.

