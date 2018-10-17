GRIFF’s Prayer: Discovering Words That Can Be Used Internationally [VIDEO]

GRIFF just got back from Brazil and talked about how beautiful it was. He mentioned that while away he realized there are certain words that are international. GRIFF was walking back from the beach and saw that his feet were ashy.
A man he didn’t know walked up to him and said, “tuh.” GRIFF realized at that moment that word is international and means the same thing wherever you go. He went to eat for dinner at one point and a woman dropped soup on herself.
The waiter walked up to her and said, “tuh.” GRIFF compared it to when you’re in church and people don’t know the words to certain songs and they just keep trying to sing along and say, “tuh.”
