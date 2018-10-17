Mo’Nique’s Snatched Waist Is Everything You Need Today!

Mo’Nique is out there living her best weight loss life y’all.
The Oscar-winner recently shared on a video showing off her super-snatched waist..and it was everything.
She let her fans get a little peek of her at a recent photo shoot rocking a pair of curve-hugging jeans and a cinched waist poppin’ to Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow. ” The 50-year-old also showed some love to her fitness trainer Dwight Holt, Jr., for helping her dance off the pounds.
“CARDI B, baby you will get a photo shoot going. DANCING MY POUNDS OFF. WHAT A TEAM,” she wrote.
YOU BETTER WERK QUEEN!
As we previously reported, earlier this year Mo celebrated weighing under 200 pounds for the first time since high school.
“I said that I would share this new journey with y’all on the weight loss and getting healthy,” the comedian said in a video she posted on Instagram.
“Today was the first time in my adult life that I’ve been under 200 pounds, so I wanted to let you all know it’s possible and you can do it and we can get there.”
She added that she achieved this weight loss without having to go under the knife or falling for any diet fads.
“For me it was no surgery, no prepackaged foods, not listening to no spokespeople saying ‘it’s easy and you can do it.’”
“It was just putting in the work and not giving up on me … it’s called giving yourself a chance to live the best life you can live.”
Clearly, all this hard work has paid off:
BEAUTIES: What do you think of Mo’s weight loss and new body?
RELATED NEWS:
Mo’Nique Sends Message To Nicki Minaj And Cardi B About Their Ongoing Femcee Beef
Slay! Mo’Nique Celebrates Weighing Under 200 Pounds For The First Time As An Adult
Oprah Gets Real About Weight Loss: ‘I Can’t Accept Myself If I’m Over 200 LBS’
Celebrities You Forgot Overcame Serious Weight Issues
Celebrities You Forgot Overcame Serious Weight Issues
1. Forest Whitaker Before1 of 20
2. Forest Whitaker After2 of 20
3. Jordin Sparks Before3 of 20
4. Jordin Sparks After4 of 20
5. Jennifer Hudson Before5 of 20
6. Jennifer Hudson After6 of 20
7. Kevin Liles Before7 of 20
8. Kevin Liles After8 of 20
9. Anthony Anderson Before9 of 20
10. Anthony Anderson After10 of 20
11. Drew Carey Before11 of 20
12. Drew Carey After12 of 20
13. Christina Aguilera After13 of 20
14. Christina Aguilera Before14 of 20
15. Chris Pratt Before15 of 20
16. Chris Pratt After16 of 20
17. Jared Leto Before17 of 20
18. Jared Leto After18 of 20
19. Dr. Dre Before19 of 20
20. Dr. Dre After20 of 20
Mo’Nique’s Snatched Waist Is Everything You Need Today! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com