Mo’Nique is out there living her best weight loss life y’all.

The Oscar-winner recently shared on a video showing off her super-snatched waist..and it was everything.

She let her fans get a little peek of her at a recent photo shoot rocking a pair of curve-hugging jeans and a cinched waist poppin’ to Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow. ” The 50-year-old also showed some love to her fitness trainer Dwight Holt, Jr., for helping her dance off the pounds.

“CARDI B, baby you will get a photo shoot going. DANCING MY POUNDS OFF. WHAT A TEAM,” she wrote.

YOU BETTER WERK QUEEN!

As we previously reported, earlier this year Mo celebrated weighing under 200 pounds for the first time since high school.

“I said that I would share this new journey with y’all on the weight loss and getting healthy,” the comedian said in a video she posted on Instagram.

“Today was the first time in my adult life that I’ve been under 200 pounds, so I wanted to let you all know it’s possible and you can do it and we can get there.”

She added that she achieved this weight loss without having to go under the knife or falling for any diet fads.

“For me it was no surgery, no prepackaged foods, not listening to no spokespeople saying ‘it’s easy and you can do it.’”

“It was just putting in the work and not giving up on me … it’s called giving yourself a chance to live the best life you can live.”

Clearly, all this hard work has paid off:

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Mo’s weight loss and new body?

Mo’Nique’s Snatched Waist Is Everything You Need Today! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com