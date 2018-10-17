CLOSE
Woman Who Tried To Block A Black Man From Entering His Own Apartment Building Doubles Down, ‘I Didn’t Do Anything Wrong’

Hilary Brooke Mueller is not apologizing.

Hilary Brooke Mueller has gone viral (and jobless) after footage of her following D’Arreion Toles to his apartment in St. Louis hit social media. Mueller didn’t believe he lived there, got with him into the elevator and went all the way to his front door —  even when he turned the key to his own apartment. Now she is speaking out and defending her racist actions.

Mueller told ABC News, “My only intent was to follow the direction I’ve been given by my condo association board members repeatedly and that is to never allow access to any individual that you do not know. I do not think that I did anything wrong.” On  the accusations of racism, she says, “That is absolutely false and heartbreaking and those are words that truly cut deep.”  Watch below:

In case you missed it, Mueller blocked the entrance to a downtown luxury loft before demanding to see Toles’ keys and wanting to know what him unit was his. After refusing, he calmly asked her to step aside, and then Toles walked past Mueller before she followed him into the elevator.

When she realized he did live there, she tried to introduce herself as his “neighbor.” While at his front door, he told her to leave again. See below:

After the video went viral, Mueller was fired from her job at local real estate management company Tribeca-STL. The company said in a statement, “The Tribeca-STL family is a minority-owned company that consists of employees and residents from many racial backgrounds. We are proud of this fact and do not and never will stand for racism or racial profiling at our company.”

Toles is taking the high road and told NBC 5, “I am not mad at her. I am not upset with her. I am not going to go after her legally or anything like that. I wish her the best. I would still have a conversation with her.”

Twitter does not have time for the high road. She has been rightfully named #KeyfobKelly.

