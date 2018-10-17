Syleena Johnson Shares How The Entertainment Business Made Her Develop A Low Self-Esteem In Her New Book “The Weight Is Over” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Syleena Johnson has been in the music industry for years and currently is a host on the TV One show “Sister Circle.” She spoke with “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” about her new book ‘The Weight Is Over,’ where she shared stories of battling a low self-esteem as well as trying different diets to make others happy. Johnson mentioned that she’s gone through ups and downs in her weight and she’s finally happy just being her.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
She realized years ago that the mental battle of weight is tied to self-love. Johnson said, “We have to look into the mirror and be okay with what God gave us, then we can decide to change or improve it.” She spoke to Erica Campbell about how she never thought anything was wrong with her body until entering the entertainment industry. She was about five foot ten and weighed 185 pounds. During that time a lot of the female entertainers were five foot two and weighed 115 pounds.
RELATED: Erica Campbell Talks About How She Feels While On Her Weight Loss Journey [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
For years she tried to compete with something that isn’t possible. She began loving herself for who she is especially after meeting her husband. Johnson mentioned to Erica that if he could love her however she looked then she needed to learn how to love herself the same way. She also spoke about how you get tired of trying to impress others and begin to care for yourself more.
RELATED: Faith Walking: How To Identify Low Self-Esteem [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: For Christians With Low Self-Esteem [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
SHHH: 8 ‘Unhealthy’ Foods That Are Secretly Good For You
SHHH: 8 ‘Unhealthy’ Foods That Are Secretly Good For You
1. Are You Going To Eat That?1 of 9
2. Red Meat2 of 9
3. Hot Chocolate3 of 9
4. Whole Milk Yogurt4 of 9
5. Eggs5 of 9
6. Sourdough Bread6 of 9
7. Bacon7 of 9
8. Potatoes8 of 9
9. Coffee9 of 9
The Latest:
- Find Your Unclaimed Money
- “Working Mom Wednesday’s” Breast Cancer & The African American Woman
- YouTube Back Online After Brief Outage
- Early Voting Begins In North Carolina
- Everything You Need to Know About Early Voting
- Syleena Johnson Shares How The Entertainment Business Made Her Develop A Low Self-Esteem In Her New Book “The Weight Is Over” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Unarmed Black Man Killed By California Police Was A Morehouse Man
- Cops Called On Black Man Doing Something White Soccer Moms Do Freely
- Racist History Of Beauty Pageants Highlighted By Mrs. America Controversy
- ‘I’m Not A Black Woman, I’m A Christian’: Actress And Evangelical Dismisses Race For Her Jesus
Syleena Johnson Shares How The Entertainment Business Made Her Develop A Low Self-Esteem In Her New Book “The Weight Is Over” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com