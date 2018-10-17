One-stop early voting begins on Wednesday, October 17, and ends on Saturday, November 3. One-stop absentee voting gives any registered voter the opportunity to cast an absentee ballot in person on select days prior to Election Day. Unlike on Election Day, when registered voters can only vote at their specific precinct, one-stop voting allows registered voters to vote at any one-stop absentee voting site in the county. One-stop sites will have all the ballots for a given election at each site.

The polls are open 7am til 7pm for people across our state to cast ballots in a variety of races as well as weigh in on six constitutional amendments.

To find all the one-stop locations in your county, click here.

Early Voting Begins In North Carolina was originally published on foxync.com

