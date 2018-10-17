Everything You Need to Know About Early Voting

Early voting for the November election begins Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Even if you missed the Oct. 12 registration deadline you can register to vote at an early voting site through the entire early voting period, which continues until Nov. 3.

However residents are not able to register to vote on election day (Nov. 6). On Nov. 6, voters must already be registered to vote and must vote at their designated polling place. Wake County voters can check their registration status and find their polling place online.

During the early voting period, voters can vote at any early voting site in their county. If you’re unsure of where to vote, a list of early voting sites can be found online for each county.

All 13 districts in the U.S. House of Representatives are on the ballot this month.

