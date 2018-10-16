It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Dr. Katina Kennedy is back to talk about early detection and some things you can do to possibly prevent it. She mentioned that knowing your family history is very important. When you go to the doctor you should be able to tell them who in your family has had cancer and what kind it was.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She also spoke about possibly doing genetic testing to look at inherited diseases. Dr. Kennedy shared that having poor diets can also lead to having breast cancer. She wants us to eat healthier foods, decrease the amount we drink if we do and try to avoid eating food that is high in fat. Remember that early detection is the best thing to fight cancer.

RELATED: Dr. Katina Kennedy Explains How Food Can Affect Your Mental Health [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Drinking a lot of caffeine is also bad for your health and can increase your chances to get the disease. Dr. Kennedy also spoke about how women between the ages of 35-39 should go get baseline screening mammograms. If you know cancer runs in your family you might want to go sooner to get tested.

RELATED: Black Women Face High Risk, Dangers And Death Rates With Breast Cancer

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Breast Cancer Survivor & NBA Worker Credits Her Son For Getting Her Through

The Latest:

Knowing Your Family History Could Possibly Prevent Breast Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com