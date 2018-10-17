[WATCH] A Southern Tradition Gives Back In A Big Way

10.16.18
Buables and Bowties Gala help dancers dealing with cancer able to fight back and continue to be great dancing. Community Voices host Ron Holland talks with Michelle Soutier on what exactly a bauble is and the purpose of this gala.

The Baubles and Bowties Gala happens this Saturday, October 20th. You can get more information at BandBgala.com.

You can listen to Ron Holland every weekend on 105.3 Old School + R&B and our sister station Praise 100.9.

