Colorado Voters Will Get a Second Chance to Vote Against Slavery

During November, Colorado will vote on changing the language in its state constitution so that it no longer allows slavery as a form of punishment. Slavery is technically (technically) still legal in many states. Article II, Section 26 of Colorado’s constitution reads that there “shall never be in this state either slavery or involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.”

Legislators are including this on the ballot this year. Amendment A will change the wording to “There shall never be in this state either slavery or involuntary servitude.” [Again, emphasis added.] According to CNN, Jumoke Emery with Abolish Slavery Colorado claims the amendment was almost passed by voters two years ago but the wording was so unclear, that it confused many people about whether they were voting for or against slavery.

He’s let CNN know that he is hopeful that this time around, Amendment A will pass. “I hope that this puts forth the message that our past doesn’t have to be our future, that by and large we as Americans are interested in fixing our mistakes and that there’s hope for our future,” he said.

More than 15 other state constitutions allow slavery as punishment for a crime including the US Constitution. The 13th amendment, ratified in 1865, abolished most forms of slavery but still allowed for the opportunity of servitude as legal punishment. That has yet to change.

Click here for more information

Follow @thelightnc

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!