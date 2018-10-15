CLOSE
Carvin Winans Releases New Single “Once In A Lifetime” [AUDIO]

Centric Presents: The 2014 Soul Train Awards - Show

Source: Ethan Miller/BET / Getty

Carvin Winans is a songwriter and Grammy Award winning recording artist. Fans get ready because he just released his new single “Once in a Lifetime.” According to The Gospel Guru, this song will also be featured on his album, which will be released in 2019.

 

Carvin began singing at a very young age. He started his career along with his brothers and formed The Winans. They went on to record several albums that won Grammy Awards. During this time he also was a songwriter for Whitney Houston, Peabo Bryson and more.

In 2013, fans heard his voice again as 3 Winans was developed with his brothers BeBe Winans and Marvin Winans. They released an album that earned them a NAACP Image Award. Winans always wanted to record a solo project and it’s finally happening. He said, “I am truly humbled and honored that for my first solo album God blessed me to work with some of the most talented and gifted people on the planet…Stevie Wonder, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Kenny G, Tommy Sims, Carlos Battey and last but not least, my wife Chérie Winans…just to name a few! I pray my fans enjoy listening to this album as much as I enjoyed making it!” We can’t wait to here the album, but for now let us know what you think of his new single “Once in a Lifetime.”

Carvin Winans Releases New Single "Once In A Lifetime" [AUDIO] was originally published on getuperica.com

