CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Michelle Williams Shares A Piece Of Her Life In The First Look At “Chad Loves Michelle” [VIDEO]

14 reads
Leave a comment
Michelle Williams arriving at the 'The One Show' studios

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Love is in the air for Michelle Williams and her fiancé, Chad Johnson. The two will be sharing their lives with the world in the show “Chad Loves Michelle,” on OWN. We will watch as the two get engaged, face hard times and plan their wedding.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to PEOPLE, Chad is a pastor as well as a professional sports chaplain. In the first look of the show we watch Michelle jump up for joy as he proposes and then seek treatment for her mental illness.

RELATED: Michelle Williams & Her Fiancé Chad Johnson To Star In Reality TV Show About Love

Michelle during one of the scenes talks about how so many women want the happiness she has, but then explains how she’s struggling with depression. When she decided to seek treatment she said, “For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing.”

RELATED: Michelle Williams Thanks Fans For Supporting Her As She Undergoes Mental Health Treatment: “My Family, Friends & Fiance Have Been Awesome”

On this journey the couple also reveal that they aren’t having sex or living together before marriage. Fans finally get to see another side to Michelle than just her being a member of Destiny’s Child. You can watch the premiere of “Chad Loves Michelle,” on OWN, November 3rd at 9/8c.

 

RELATED: Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility & Gains Support From Fans

Michelle Williams Slaying On Instagram [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

Michelle Williams Slaying On Instagram [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Michelle Williams Slaying On Instagram [PHOTOS]

Michelle Williams Slaying On Instagram [PHOTOS]

Michelle Williams is out here casually killin’ it on Instagram…

The Latest:

Michelle Williams Shares A Piece Of Her Life In The First Look At “Chad Loves Michelle” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 3 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 3 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 month ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 5 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close