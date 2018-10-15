MuteRKelly: Parents Of The Singer’s Alleged Victim Launch ‘Abuse Hotline’ Against Him

The parents of a young women who believe R. Kelly has brainwashed their daughter and is holding her captive have created a hotline for other women who may have fallen victim to the singer.

According to Mic, Tim and Jonjelyn Savage have been bombarded with calls from nearly 80 women and parents with their own stories of abuse by the Pied Pier after a 2017 Buzzfeed article was published with accusations against the singer. After time, the Savages noticed a disturbing trend: So many of these callers were afraid to go public.

So they created a “R. Kelly abuse hotline” last week to create a safe space for people to come forward, speak their truth and to leave a message going into detail about their allegations against the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer.

“One reason I feel that he’s been getting away with a lot of the allegations for the last two decades is because people feel he has money and power and they don’t have the resources to fight him,” Mrs. Savage explained.

In addition, the Savages hope that this influx of callers will allow for them to build an even stronger case against R. Kelly.

“There’s no age limit on being mind-controlled, drugged, brainwashed, there’s no age limit on that,” Mrs. Savage said.

“So the more we have more young ladies or even men, or parents that are willing to speak out, the more we think it can help our daughter as well as helping other victims.”

As we previously reported, the Savages told Buzzfeed last they haven’t seen their daughter Jocelyn since December 2016 and haven’t spoken to her on the phone since December 2017. Shortly after, Joycelyn told TMZ that her parents’ claims were false and that she willingly stays in a relationship with the singer.

As we all know, the Savages claims are not new or rare when it comes to the Grammy winner.

For decades R. Kelly has been accused of predatory behavior, especially among African-American women and girls. He is also facing a lawsuit that claims the 51-year-old knowingly transmitted an STD to a women he began dating when she was 19 and he as been accused of cultivating a “sex cult” abusing multiple women.

That, and there was that damning documentary on BBC3, R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes, where former girlfriend Kitty Jones says that Kelly introduced her to a girl whom he had allegedly “trained” since she was 14.

“I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine,” Jones said in the film.

“That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets.”

R. Kelly has denied all sexual assault, kidnapping and sex cult accusations.

This past summer, he released a new song addressing the sexual assault, pedophilia and sex cult allegations that have been circling around him for more than two decades.

And while the title of the song, “I Admit” gives off the impression that the Pied Piper has finally come clean about his alleged predatory behavior, it’s quite the opposite. In the 19-minute track, Kelly denies all illegal allegations, going as far as to say that the people accusing him are lying and are only doing so to extort money and ruin his career.

He also painted a picture of being a victim of sorts, claiming that he was sexually assaulted as a young child, is basically illiterate and has perhaps battled with drug addiction.

