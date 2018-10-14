Sunday School Review “Constantly Working”

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 98th EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

Lesson Title: GOD IS ALWAYS WORKING Adult/Young Adult Topic: CONSTANTLY WORKING Printed Text: Genesis 10:2; 11:10, 27, 31-32; 12:1-4

Key Verses: Genesis 12:2-3 – NIV I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you; I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.

Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 98th Edition, 2018-2019

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: Many tasks seem daunting or even impossible for mere human effort. How can mere humans accomplish such challenging and important work? We learn from the book of Genesis that God worked over many generations, from Noah to Abraham, in order to bring blessings to the entire world.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION: The creating God is still at work. His purposive acts are long range and play themselves out across the years. Sometimes it can appear that God is not present, or that He has left this world to its own design and desires. However, today’s lesson reminds us that God is always working on behalf of His creation.

PRAYER: O Lord, with deep faith and utter dependence on you, help us to say yes to your desire to be at work in our lives. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

