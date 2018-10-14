CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Sunday School Review “Constantly Working”

1 reads
Leave a comment
POM - Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church

Source: Melissa Wade / Melissa Wade

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 98th   EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

Lesson Title:  GOD IS ALWAYS WORKING

Adult/Young Adult Topic:  CONSTANTLY WORKING

Printed Text: Genesis 10:2; 11:10, 27, 31-32; 12:1-4  

Key Verses: Genesis 12:2-3 – NIV

I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you; I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.

Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 98th Edition, 2018-2019

 UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE:

Many tasks seem daunting or even impossible for mere human effort. How can mere humans accomplish such challenging and important work? We learn from the book of Genesis that God worked over many generations, from Noah to Abraham, in order to bring blessings to the entire world.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION:

The creating God is still at work. His purposive acts are long range and play themselves out across the years. Sometimes it can appear that God is not present, or that He has left this world to its own design and desires. However, today’s lesson reminds us that God is always working on behalf of His creation.

 PRAYER:

O Lord, with deep faith and utter dependence on you, help us to say yes to your desire to be at work in our lives.  In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

 

Sunday School Review “Constantly Working” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 3 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 3 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 month ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 5 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close