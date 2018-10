2 Peter 1:2 (NIV)

“Grace and peace be yours in abundance through the knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord.”

Explanation:

Those who study the Word of God and believe and call on the Name of the Lord will have an abundance of peace because of the Grace of God living in them. Knowledge is power and the Word of God is All-Powerful!

