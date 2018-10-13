Ray & Vivian Chew Speak About What It’s Like Working With Music Legends [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
| 10.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Ray Chew and his wife, Vivian Chew have been in the music industry for a very long time. Ray currently is working on his 9th season of “Dancing With the Stars” as the music director. Many remember him for his work on “Showtime At the Apollo.” The two developed Chew Entertainment, where they organize events with different artists as well as organizations.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Ray mentioned that he’s so happy and blessed for all the opportunities he’s had through his career. One of his favorite moments is getting the opportunity to help with the inauguration of President Barack Obama as well as working with music legends. He’s also worked to help with music for the Emmy’s as well as the DNC.

RELATED: Erica Campbell Shares That She Prayed For Cardi B While They Were On The Red Carpet Together At The American Music Awards

Vivian Chew is enjoying her role as the music director for “The Night of Inspiration” and this year it will take place at Carnegie Hall. They asked for Ray and Vivian to come aboard to help diversify programming. The event will take place in December and will bring aboard artist such as Koryn Hawthorne and India Arie.

RELATED: Jonathan McReynolds Is Proof Gospel Music Is In Good Hands [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Meagan Good Directs Music Video For Israel Houghton & Adrienne Bailon’s Song “Secrets” [VIDEO]

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

Continue reading 7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

The Latest:

Ray & Vivian Chew Speak About What It’s Like Working With Music Legends [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 3 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 3 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 month ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close