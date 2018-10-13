Ray & Vivian Chew Speak About What It’s Like Working With Music Legends [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Ray Chew and his wife, Vivian Chew have been in the music industry for a very long time. Ray currently is working on his 9th season of “Dancing With the Stars” as the music director. Many remember him for his work on “Showtime At the Apollo.” The two developed Chew Entertainment, where they organize events with different artists as well as organizations.

Ray mentioned that he’s so happy and blessed for all the opportunities he’s had through his career. One of his favorite moments is getting the opportunity to help with the inauguration of President Barack Obama as well as working with music legends. He’s also worked to help with music for the Emmy’s as well as the DNC.

Vivian Chew is enjoying her role as the music director for “The Night of Inspiration” and this year it will take place at Carnegie Hall. They asked for Ray and Vivian to come aboard to help diversify programming. The event will take place in December and will bring aboard artist such as Koryn Hawthorne and India Arie.

