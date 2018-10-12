Donald Lawrence Shares What It Might Be Like In Goshen [EXCLUSIVE]

Donald Lawrence is an award-winning gospel artist that is known for his wonderful voice and writing skills. He called into “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” to talk about his new single with The Tri-City Singers and what else he’s been up to.

The song “Goshen,” has fans raving. Lawrence mentioned that Goshen is a place people learn about in the Bible. He described it as a supernatural zip code. Lawrence believes it’s a place where you live and exceed against all odds.

Everyone there walks with a certain God confidence. Lawrence said Goshen is a place where, “Even in darkness there is always light.” He also talked to Erica Campbell about his 25th anniversary album with The Tri-City Singers. The album will be out next year and is more contemporary. He looks forward to touring and can’t wait to hear what fans think about the upcoming album.

