List Of Free Weekend Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.
|Mill Grove Community Day
|Event Date:
|10/13/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00am-2:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|316 Hebron Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham
|Event Description:
|Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church located at 316 Hebron Road in Durham will host their Annual Community Day October 13th from 10am-2pm. A hot meal, groceries and gently used clothes will be available for all who attend. Different community organization will be on-site with information about the services they provide. Transportation is provide to those who need it. Call 919-477-3893 for direction and further information.
|Event Contact:
|Sharon Hall
|Event Contact Number:
|919-477-3893
|Event Contact Email:
|shall.sh24@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.mtlevelmbc.org/
|:
|Dedication Celebration
|Event Date:
|10/13/2018
|Event Time:
|1pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Victory Through Faith Ministries Church of God in Christ
|Address Line 1:
|1705 Sapona Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville
|Event Description:
|Victory Through Faith Ministries will be having their Dedication Celebration in honor of returning to their sanctuary. Elder Jeffrey Cox of God’s Way Church of God in Christ, Kinston, NC, will be the speaker.
Dr. Thomas C. Leak is the host pastor.
|Event Contact:
|Lois Johnson
|Event Contact Number:
|(910)229-2645
|Event Contact Email:
|vtfm1705@gmail.com
|Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk
|Event Date:
|10-13-2018
|Event Time:
|9:15am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Midtown Par at North Hills
|Address Line 1:
|4011 Cardinal at North Hills St
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27609
|Event Description:
|Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is our power event that unites communities to celebrate people who have battled breast cancer, raise awareness about the steps we can take to help prevent the disease, and raise money to find cures and support programs and services for those facing the disease.
|Event Contact:
|Tracey Smith
|Event Contact Number:
|919-334-5241
|Event Contact Email:
|tracey.smith@cancer.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.makingstrideswalk.org/raleighnc
|t:
|Meet Linda Coleman
|Event Date:
|10/13/20181:30
|Event Time:
|1:30 PM – 2:30 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Tarboro Road Community Center
|Address Line 1:
|121 North Tarboro Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, North Carolina, 27610
|Event Description:
|Meet Linda Coleman, candidate to represent 2nd U.S. Congressional District North Carolina. This event is sponsored by the Wake Federation of the Blind – NFB of NC.
|Event Contact:
|Dennis McDuffie
|Event Contact Number:
|919-673-1374
|Event Contact Email:
|dmcduffie693@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|—
|Reverend James T. Smith Honorary Service
|Event Date:
|10/14/2018
|Event Time:
|2:30 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Ebenezer AME Zion Church
|Address Line 1:
|660 Hollands Chapel Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Apex, NC 27523
|Event Description:
|Ebenezer AME Zion Church family will be honoring our Pastor, Reverend James T. Smith, Jr., at 2:30 P.M. Please come out and help us celebrate this occasion. For more info, please call 919-362-1121.
|Women’s Day Service
|Event Date:
|10/14/2018
|Event Time:
|11:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|195 W. David Parnell Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|The pastor and members of First Missionary Baptist Church (Parkton), excitedly invites you to join them as they celebrate their Annual Women’s Day Service! The Guest Preacher, Dr. Beverly Spivey-Rivers will deliver the Sermon. Join them for a phenomenal Word, day of celebration and recognition!
|Event Contact:
|Annie Mae McMillian
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 858-3779
|Event Contact Email:
|firstmissbc16@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcparktonnc.org
|Women’s Day Celebration Weekend
|Event Date:
|10/14/2018
|Event Time:
|1100
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|3682 Gateway Dr.
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville. NC 28306
|Event Description:
|New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Women’s day celebration weekend on12-14 October 2018. Friday night 12 October 2018 7-9 pm seminar and Praise service will feature Margaret Jobe of Spring Lake Missionary Baptist Church . Sunday 14 October 2018 the featured worship speaker will be Reverend Virginia Cuff First lady of Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church Woodlawn Ohio and author of The best-selling book The pity-party is over Reverend Cuff is also the wife of the dean of Christian Education National Baptist Convention Inc. Sunday morning service will begin at 11 a.m. 3682 Gateway Drive Fayetteville North Carolina. For more information contact 910-484-3561.
|Event Contact:
|Katrina Gamble
|Event Contact Number:
|910-484-3561
|Event Contact Email:
|kag325@yahoo.com
|Carrabba’s St. Paul Village 5K Fundrasier
|Event Date:
|10/13/2018
|Event Time:
|11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|St. Paul AME Church
|Address Line 1:
|101 N Merritt Mill Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Chapel Hill NC 27516
|Event Description:
|On Saturday, October 13, 2018 a fundraiser will be held for the Annual St. Paul Village Community Walk and 5K Run. For a small donation of $13 you will get a lunch meal prepared by a chef from Carrabba’s Italian Grill. The meal will include grilled chicken, penne pasta, Caesar salad and a homemade dessert. Meals will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church 101 N. Merritt Mill Road in Chapel Hill. You can eat in or take out. Tickets are available from church members and the church office.
The 2019 St. Paul Village Community 5K Walk/Run will be held at McDougle Middle School in Carrboro, NC on March 2, 2019. Proceeds from the event will primarily benefit St. Paul Village, a multi-use and multi-generational development that will provide amenities and resources to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro community as well as fulfill the church’s need for expanded worship and fellowship spaces. To fulfill the congregation’s commitment to assisting in the community, a percentage of the proceeds will be distributed to two local non-profits – Pee Wee Homes and 100 Men in Black.
Learn more about the fundraiser and the 5k at http://www.stpaulamechapelhill.org, emailing at saintpaulvillage5k@gmail.com or by calling 919-967-3961.
|Event Contact:
|Anissa McLendon
|Event Contact Number:
|919-967-3961
|Event Contact Email:
|saintpaulvillage5k@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|stpaulamechapelhill.org