List Of Free Weekend Events

On Saturday, October 13, 2018 a fundraiser will be held for the Annual St. Paul Village Community Walk and 5K Run. For a small donation of $13 you will get a lunch meal prepared by a chef from Carrabba’s Italian Grill. The meal will include grilled chicken, penne pasta, Caesar salad and a homemade dessert. Meals will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church 101 N. Merritt Mill Road in Chapel Hill. You can eat in or take out. Tickets are available from church members and the church office. The 2019 St. Paul Village Community 5K Walk/Run will be held at McDougle Middle School in Carrboro, NC on March 2, 2019. Proceeds from the event will primarily benefit St. Paul Village, a multi-use and multi-generational development that will provide amenities and resources to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro community as well as fulfill the church’s need for expanded worship and fellowship spaces. To fulfill the congregation’s commitment to assisting in the community, a percentage of the proceeds will be distributed to two local non-profits – Pee Wee Homes and 100 Men in Black. Learn more about the fundraiser and the 5k at http://www.stpaulamechapelhill.org, emailing at saintpaulvillage5k@gmail.com or by calling 919-967-3961.