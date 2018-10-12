CLOSE
The Aftermath of Hurricane Michael

As of Friday several school districts across central North Carolina were closed and some roads were littered with debris after Michael plowed through the region Thursday.

Hurricane Michael had winds gusting up to 50 mph and heavy rain saturating the ground, downed trees were reported throughout the region.

At a glance:

  • As of Friday morning: Nearly 605,000 homes and businesses were without power across the state. That includes at least 54,000 in the Triangle.
  • Public schools in Wake, Durham and Chapel Hill-Carrboro will be closed while schools in Johnston and Cumberland counties will operate on a two hour delay.
  • Several roads were closed, including Creedmoor Road between Interstate 540 and Norwood Road; westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 264 near N.C. Highway 97; westbound lanes of U.S.-64 near Flying Hawk Road;
  • Trees were reported down across several roads around central North Carolina. WRAL News reports that in Chapel Hill on Lexington Drive, a red oak was uprooted into the roof of a nearby home, crashing into the bedroom of 15-year-old Elsie Baker. She was not in the room at the time, but she was frightened by the damage.

