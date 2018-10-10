CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
King Tutt’s Daddy Diaries: The Importance Of Patience And Rest

Daddy Diaries

Over the years as a father, it has become truly obvious that patience is the one thing you must have plenty of. Sometimes we choose to rush things when they truly need time to develop and blossom. Rest is something we take for granted since, without it, our bodies will shut down.

Wanting our kids to walk and talk before their time is always a parent’s request but we quickly learn that you can’t rush life and the many cycles of it… have some patience. As our children grow, let them know when to be patient and rest.

 

King Tutt's Daddy Diaries: The Importance Of Patience And Rest was originally published on kissrichmond.hellobeautiful.com

