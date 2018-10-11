Faith Walking: I Literally Believe In His Word [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

10.11.18
Erica Campbell gets asked constantly how does she handle all of her responsibilities and jobs while maintaining her family and marriage. She tells people all the time that she believes in the word of God and walks through the doors God opens up for her. Erica knows there is power behind the word of God and wants others to understand that.

She even quoted one of her favorite scriptures from the Bible, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.” When Erica walks into the room she is ready to pray, sing and do whatever God has planned to help others because that’s what God put her there for. The enemy does try to come and make her feel bad, but she ignores it.

You must always remember who you are and believe the word of God. Never doubt yourself and just follow through God’s plan.

Faith Walking: I Literally Believe In His Word [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

