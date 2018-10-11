Isabel Davis Gets Emotional When Speaking About What Drew Her Heart To “Jesus We Love You” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 10.11.18
Isabel Davis is a singer and songwriter that recently won a Stellar Award for best new artist. Her album “The Call” came out last year, but continues to bless so many souls. Davis recalls the day her heart was drawn to “Jesus We Love You.”

She was in Baton Rouge at a night of worship and at one point a man got up went towards the microphone and began singing the words. Tears began to flow from her eyes and she explained that it was a powerful moment. The song reflects on God’s love and she mentioned that it’s the modern day “Oh, How I Love Jesus.”

As she explained to Erica Campbell how she feels about this song she got emotional. Davis spoke about how God gives us gifts and we need to understand that they aren’t for us at times. It’s to help others and for service. She believes that God gave her this voice to minister to others through song.

