Mike Vick Gives Relationship And Business Advice

Mike Vick stated at NCCU his time of being incarcerated was a clear eye opener, but he discussed how he wishes he would have learned those lessons before.

Mike, flashes back on how he met his wife and his determination to make sure he ended it up with the woman of his dreams. Before “The GRAM” and sliding into DMs , getting to know someone took more than liking the hell out of 15 pics in a row.

Vick, knows the young football players have to deal with a lot in regards to IG models and those that just want the fame, regardless if it’s not a match made in heaven. Sometimes it’s not about looking for the one, but the right one … finding you.

As succuessul black man in the world today, there is the constant “flipping the switch”. Black men almost have to make everyone else feel comfortable in many industries. It’s clear the exposure Mike Vick was able to gain, made it easier for his transition into media.

