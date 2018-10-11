Tropical Storm Michael – Timeline

9 reads Leave a comment
The devastating storm of Michael was downgraded to a Tropical Storm and is expected to arrive in North Carolina late Thursday morning. The storm is expecting to bring gusty winds and heavy rains. Concerns include:
- Tornadoes – Tornado Watch in effect for most of the listening audience until 9pm
- Downed trees
- Flash flooding
- power outages
Timeline of the storm
9 a.m.: Rainfall starts in the Sandhills
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Heavier rain starts to fall across the area
3 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Heaviest rainfall occurs
7 p.m.: Heavy rains start to taper off, dry spots form
8 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Storm pushes out of the area
