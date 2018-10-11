CLOSE
Tropical Storm Michael – Timeline

The devastating storm of Michael was downgraded to a Tropical Storm and is expected to arrive in North Carolina late Thursday morning.  The storm is expecting to bring gusty winds and heavy rains.  Concerns include:

  • Tornadoes – Tornado Watch in effect for most of the listening audience until 9pm
  • Downed trees
  • Flash flooding
  • power outages

    Timeline of the storm

    9 a.m.: Rainfall starts in the Sandhills

    11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Heavier rain starts to fall across the area

    3 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Heaviest rainfall occurs

    7 p.m.: Heavy rains start to taper off, dry spots form

    8 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Storm pushes out of the area

