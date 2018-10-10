CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Governor Declares State Of Emergency Due To Hurricane Michael

2 reads
Leave a comment

Set at a category 4 hurricane, touching land in Florida. North Carolina expecting 2-5 inches of rain.

Hurricane Michael will produce tropical-storm winds, similar to Hurricane Florence. National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said Tuesday evening. “You need to be in your safe place, because this thing is on the way. It’s a very dangerous situation.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As we know, State Of Emergency is declared for the safety precautions for everyones safety. This alert is for North Carolina to do what’s best for themselves based off of the flash floods that came through and caused a number of deaths.

 

Many aren’t as cautious, because Hurricane Florence came down to a a tropical storm when it hit land fall on the coast of the Carolinas.

 

Governor Declares State Of Emergency Due To Hurricane Michael was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 week ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 month ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close