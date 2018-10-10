Sinbad Is Back On TV! Catch Him On Fox’s ‘Rel’

10.10.18
Sinbad is one of those people that looks like they’ve been the same age forever! Willie just has to know if he’s a “vampire!” Sinbad says that he’s defiantly aging, but “from the inside out!” His knees remind him that he’s getting older!

He may be getting older but he’s still as busy as ever. He’s now staring on Fox’s new sitcom Rel. Sinbad says that he wasn’t actually looking to get back into TV because he knew how hard it would be to be a part of a “smart sitcom.” He really didn’t want to be a part of a show where they just shot “cheap jokes” back and forth. But, when he was offered the part on Rel he decided to go for it!

You can catch Rel on Monday nights on Fox.

