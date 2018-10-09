Andre Hal Of The Houston Texans Praises God After Cancer Goes Into Remission

In May, Andre Hal of the Houston Texans received news that changed his life. According to CBN News after practice one day he had blurry vision and needed to go to the doctor. Hal found out that he had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
At first doctors believed that he had brain cancer, but then they discovered the lymphoma in his armpit as well as the belly button. Hal prayed about it and said, “I had faith in God and confidence in myself and made sure I did everything I could to beat this.” Several months later the team physician, Dr. James Muntz made a statement saying, “Andre has made dramatic improvements and his treating physicians have declared his disease is presently in remission.”
The entire time he faced cancer Hal continued to work out and was determined to get back on the field. Head coach Bill O’Brien during an interview with ESPN said, “Dre never wavered in his belief he would beat it. And he has.” Hal mentioned that he could feel his body getting better and is excited to know that he could possibly return to the field this season.
