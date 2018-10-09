Major: “I Write Love Letters To God First Then He Tells Me To Share It With Humanity” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Major is a pop soul musician, but his music can fall into the gospel genre as well. During his interview with “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” he spoke about the love he has for God. Some might think his single, “This Is Why I Love You,” is about someone you love, but he’s singing about how much he loves Christ.

Major said, “I write love letters to God first then he tells me to share it with humanity.” He also mentioned that when he first started out singing he didn’t know his music was going to steer to other genres. Major kept talking about how blessed and honored he feels that God answered his prayers to be a successful artist.

