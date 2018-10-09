Major: “I Write Love Letters To God First Then He Tells Me To Share It With Humanity” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
| 10.09.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Major is a pop soul musician, but his music can fall into the gospel genre as well. During his interview with “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” he spoke about the love he has for God. Some might think his single, “This Is Why I Love You,” is about someone you love, but he’s singing about how much he loves Christ.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Major said, “I write love letters to God first then he tells me to share it with humanity.” He also mentioned that when he first started out singing he didn’t know his music was going to steer to other genres. Major kept talking about how blessed and honored he feels that God answered his prayers to be a successful artist.

RELATED: Andre Hal Of The Houston Texans Praises God After Cancer Goes Into Remission

Major: “I Write Love Letters To God First Then He Tells Me To Share It With Humanity” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

1 2Next page »

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 week ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 month ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close