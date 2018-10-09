Ericaism: My Ignore Ministry Is Strong [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 10.09.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Do people try to take your peace? Erica Campbell spoke about how thankful she is that God blessed her with the ability to ignore things at times. Sometimes she scrolls through social media and as she reads the positive comments there will be several negative ones in the middle of it. You have to look past what people are saying and just focus on something else.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She also mentioned that she could be on stage and someone in the front row decides to rip her performance apart. Erica wants us not to carry the weight of that negativity. We aren’t obligated to stand there and take it. She believes in just saying, “God bless you,” to the person and carrying on with what she’s doing.

RELATED: Ericaism: Be Nice To Crazy People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Remember to keep your sanity and peace. Don’t allow anyone to try and take it away from you. There are some people in this world that you just can’t please and you must know how to ignore them.

RELATED: Ericaism: Never Do It So They Like You [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: Being Unforgiving Can Make You Sick [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" Rally

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join “When We All Vote” Rally [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Ericaism: My Ignore Ministry Is Strong [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 week ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 month ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close