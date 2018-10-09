Ericaism: My Ignore Ministry Is Strong [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Do people try to take your peace? Erica Campbell spoke about how thankful she is that God blessed her with the ability to ignore things at times. Sometimes she scrolls through social media and as she reads the positive comments there will be several negative ones in the middle of it. You have to look past what people are saying and just focus on something else.
She also mentioned that she could be on stage and someone in the front row decides to rip her performance apart. Erica wants us not to carry the weight of that negativity. We aren’t obligated to stand there and take it. She believes in just saying, “God bless you,” to the person and carrying on with what she’s doing.
Remember to keep your sanity and peace. Don’t allow anyone to try and take it away from you. There are some people in this world that you just can’t please and you must know how to ignore them.
