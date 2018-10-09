SOP18: Kadesh Is “Hot With The Holy Ghost”

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews Follow @praisedc
Kadesh is an up and coming choir out of Baltimore who wowed the 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise crowd this past Saturday. The energy and love for Christ showed up and showed out and we will be looking for more from this group very soon.
Learn more about why Kadesh is hot with the holy ghost and more with Spirit 1340am‘s Winston Chaney.
Check Out Our Gallery Below
Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration
30 photos Launch gallery
Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration
1. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 1 of 30
2. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 2 of 30
3. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 3 of 30
4. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 4 of 30
5. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 5 of 30
6. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 6 of 30
7. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 7 of 30
8. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 8 of 30
9. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 9 of 30
10. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 10 of 30
11. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 11 of 30
12. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 12 of 30
13. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 13 of 30
14. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 14 of 30
15. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 15 of 30
16. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 16 of 30
17. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 17 of 30
18. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 18 of 30
19. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 19 of 30
20. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 20 of 30
21. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 21 of 30
22. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 22 of 30
23. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 23 of 30
24. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 24 of 30
25. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 25 of 30
26. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 26 of 30
27. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 27 of 30
28. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 28 of 30
29. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 29 of 30
30. Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 30 of 30
#SOP18: Kadesh Is “Hot With The Holy Ghost” was originally published on praisedc.com
