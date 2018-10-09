#SOP18: Kadesh Is “Hot With The Holy Ghost”

10.09.18
Kadesh is an up and coming choir out of Baltimore who wowed the 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise crowd this past Saturday. The energy and love for Christ showed up and showed out and we will be looking for more from this group very soon.

Learn more about why Kadesh is hot with the holy ghost and more with Spirit 1340am‘s Winston Chaney.

Kadesh At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration

Close