#SOP18: Ricky Dillard "Christ Is The Answer"

10.09.18
On Saturday, Dr. Ricky Dillard was honored at the 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise due to his amazing work with choirs over his spectacular career. Throughout his career that has spanned 3 decades, Dillard has not only led his own choir, “The New G,” he has developed choir leadership who are making their mark in Gospel music and churches all over the world.

Dillard talks about spreading the joy of Choir music, receiving acclaim across the world and more with Cheryl Jackson.

 

#SOP18: Ricky Dillard “Christ Is The Answer” was originally published on praisedc.com

