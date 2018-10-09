SOP18: Ricky Dillard “Christ Is The Answer”

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews Follow @praisedc
On Saturday, Dr. Ricky Dillard was honored at the 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise due to his amazing work with choirs over his spectacular career. Throughout his career that has spanned 3 decades, Dillard has not only led his own choir, “The New G,” he has developed choir leadership who are making their mark in Gospel music and churches all over the world.
Dillard talks about spreading the joy of Choir music, receiving acclaim across the world and more with Cheryl Jackson.
Ricky Dillard & The New G At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration
Ricky Dillard & The New G At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration
Source:Billy Hart Photography
