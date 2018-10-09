N.C. State Fair’s New Foods

The NC State Fair gets underway Thursday and many go to try the new tasty treats. Here’s a list of what you can expect this year.

Crack-n-Cheese in a Waffle Cone by Hickory Tree BBQ waffle cone stuffed with mac-n-cheese and then topped with turkey barbecue, cole slaw, turkey cracklings and their signature barbecue sauce

Thanksgiving Turkey Chop Sandwich featuring deep fried turkey, gravy, dressing and cranberry sauce

Cool Runnings Jamaican nabbed the “Media’s Choice for best New Food at the Fair” for its Jerk Pork Wrap with Mango Sauce

Old North State Kitchen’s Slow Smoked Bourbon Brown Sugar Rubbed Pork Loin

SoJo Melt is filled with sautéed all natural ground lamb with onions, soujouk spices, hummus spread, Lebanese pickles, melted provolone and mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes and topped with Shug, a jalapeno and cilantro green hot sauce

Candied Bacon S’mores, featuring homemade marshmallows and soft graham crackers

feature unique egg rolls and this year they are stuffing them with North Carolina farm-raised shrimp and stone ground cheese grits with tasso ham

Cluck Puppies. A twist on the traditional hush puppy, this dish contains chopped chicken barbecue

