N.C. State Fair’s New Foods

Fair rides and food booths at a traditional county fair in Essex, Vermont

Source: Tim Santimore / Getty

The NC State Fair gets underway Thursday and many go to try the new tasty treats.  Here’s a list of what you can expect this year.

  • Crack-n-Cheese in a Waffle Cone by Hickory Tree BBQ
    • waffle cone stuffed with mac-n-cheese and then topped with turkey barbecue, cole slaw, turkey cracklings and their signature barbecue sauce
  • Thanksgiving Turkey Chop Sandwich featuring deep fried turkey, gravy, dressing and cranberry sauce
  • Cool Runnings Jamaican nabbed the “Media’s Choice for best New Food at the Fair” for its Jerk Pork Wrap with Mango Sauce
  • Old North State Kitchen’s Slow Smoked Bourbon Brown Sugar Rubbed Pork Loin
  • SoJo Melt is filled with sautéed all natural ground lamb with onions, soujouk spices, hummus spread, Lebanese pickles, melted provolone and mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes and topped with Shug, a jalapeno and cilantro green hot sauce
  • Candied Bacon S’mores, featuring homemade marshmallows and soft graham crackers
  • feature unique egg rolls and this year they are stuffing them with North Carolina farm-raised shrimp and stone ground cheese grits with tasso ham
  • Cluck Puppies. A twist on the traditional hush puppy, this dish contains chopped chicken barbecue

NC State Fair foods

