N.C. State Fair’s New Foods

The NC State Fair gets underway Thursday and many go to try the new tasty treats. Here’s a list of what you can expect this year.
- Crack-n-Cheese in a Waffle Cone by Hickory Tree BBQ
- waffle cone stuffed with mac-n-cheese and then topped with turkey barbecue, cole slaw, turkey cracklings and their signature barbecue sauce
- Thanksgiving Turkey Chop Sandwich featuring deep fried turkey, gravy, dressing and cranberry sauce
- Cool Runnings Jamaican nabbed the “Media’s Choice for best New Food at the Fair” for its Jerk Pork Wrap with Mango Sauce
- Old North State Kitchen’s Slow Smoked Bourbon Brown Sugar Rubbed Pork Loin
- SoJo Melt is filled with sautéed all natural ground lamb with onions, soujouk spices, hummus spread, Lebanese pickles, melted provolone and mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes and topped with Shug, a jalapeno and cilantro green hot sauce
- Candied Bacon S’mores, featuring homemade marshmallows and soft graham crackers
- feature unique egg rolls and this year they are stuffing them with North Carolina farm-raised shrimp and stone ground cheese grits with tasso ham
- Cluck Puppies. A twist on the traditional hush puppy, this dish contains chopped chicken barbecue
