Faith Walking: Stop Giving Yourself Passes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Are you constantly fighting with yourself? Erica Campbell spoke about how we all have so many things that we want to do and don’t do them. She wants us all to have discipline and go after the things we want.
As we grow and learn we must understand that things will get better, but it starts from within us. Erica talked about the excuses we use like when we want to go to the gym, but then feel tired or how we want to sing, but are too lazy to rehearse. If we don’t work towards greatness we will remain mediocre.
It feels good to grow and do more, but it won’t happen without a fight. Erica also mentioned that sometimes when we hear the word of God it makes us feel a certain way because we aren’t doing our best. Stop being so comfortable, fight for your goals and know that God is always behind you.
