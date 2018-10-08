Ericaism: Be Nice To Crazy People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

There are some crazy folks in the world and we must help them when we can. Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes people will push your buttons and try to challenge your faith. She wants you to stop and think about what Jesus would do.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Erica also mentioned that in the Bible it doesn’t talk about getting back people that try to down your faith or you. She doesn’t want you to repay evil with evil. We must also understand that some people don’t think they’re being mean.

RELATED: Ericaism: Humble Yourself And Cast Your Cares [EXCLUSIVE]

Extend the love of Jesus and comfort them. Take a moment to evaluate the situation and help others without beating them up. Pray on what’s happening and try your best to do right by them regardless of how they treat you.

RELATED: Ericaism: Help The Young Mommas [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: I Am Waiting On God Just Like You [EXCLUSIVE]

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 21 photos Launch gallery 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 1. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 1 of 21 2. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 2 of 21 3. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 3 of 21 4. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 4 of 21 5. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 5 of 21 6. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 6 of 21 7. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 7 of 21 8. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 8 of 21 9. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 9 of 21 10. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 10 of 21 11. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 11 of 21 12. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 12 of 21 13. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 13 of 21 14. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 14 of 21 15. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 15 of 21 16. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 16 of 21 17. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 17 of 21 18. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 18 of 21 19. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 19 of 21 20. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 20 of 21 21. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source:Radio One Indy 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

The Latest:

Ericaism: Be Nice To Crazy People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com