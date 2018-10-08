Ericaism: Be Nice To Crazy People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 10.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

There are some crazy folks in the world and we must help them when we can. Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes people will push your buttons and try to challenge your faith. She wants you to stop and think about what Jesus would do.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Erica also mentioned that in the Bible it doesn’t talk about getting back people that try to down your faith or you. She doesn’t want you to repay evil with evil. We must also understand that some people don’t think they’re being mean.

RELATED: Ericaism: Humble Yourself And Cast Your Cares [EXCLUSIVE]

Extend the love of Jesus and comfort them. Take a moment to evaluate the situation and help others without beating them up. Pray on what’s happening and try your best to do right by them regardless of how they treat you.

RELATED: Ericaism: Help The Young Mommas [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: I Am Waiting On God Just Like You [EXCLUSIVE]

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

Continue reading 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

The Latest:

Ericaism: Be Nice To Crazy People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 7 days ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 weeks ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 month ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close