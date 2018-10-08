Ericaism: Be Nice To Crazy People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

There are some crazy folks in the world and we must help them when we can. Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes people will push your buttons and try to challenge your faith. She wants you to stop and think about what Jesus would do.
Erica also mentioned that in the Bible it doesn’t talk about getting back people that try to down your faith or you. She doesn’t want you to repay evil with evil. We must also understand that some people don’t think they’re being mean.
Extend the love of Jesus and comfort them. Take a moment to evaluate the situation and help others without beating them up. Pray on what’s happening and try your best to do right by them regardless of how they treat you.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
