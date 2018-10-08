Patti LaBelle & Deborah Joy Winans Collaborate On Gospel Single From ‘Greenleaf’ Season 3 Soundtrack [VIDEO]

via GospelGoodies.com:

OWN’s Greenleaf season 3 soundtrack is here and in addition to appearances by Koryn Hawthorn, Mavis Staplesand Josiah Bell, it also features Patti LaBelleand Deborah Joy Winans who actually collaborated on a song called “Changed.”

“Changed,” which was released as a radio single, is their own rendition of Tremaine Hawkins’ classic track that speaks to evolution – all the places God took us out of and all the things He has helped us let go.

In a complimenting video for their collab, pieces of this idea are pictured with new and old Greenleaf scenes that quickly recap each character’s emotional transition over the seasons.

Take a look below…

